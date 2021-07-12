After a wet weekend, the possibility of more off/on showers and storms will be with us so keep the rain gear close by.

The main risks will continue to be heavy rain and lightning so when thunder roars, go indoors. Our rain and storm coverage will be around 50-60% each day this week but thankfully could start to decline to around 40% by the time the weekend arrives. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s each afternoon and is projected to reach 90 this weekend. Of course with humidity factored in it will feel much hotter than that. Morning temps will stay in the mid 70s almost every single day through the weekend.

In the Tropics, things are quiet for now. The active part of the hurricane season begins August 1.