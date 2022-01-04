I'm Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.

It was another cold day today across the Gulf Coast! This morning many places were waking up in the upper-20s and the lower-30s!

This morning we started with overcast skies, but those cleared out making way for plenty of sunshine! Despite that though, daytime highs only warmed up into the upper 40s and the lower-to-mid 50s in many places.

Heading into tonight, skies stay mostly clear, with overnight lows dropping once again. Most areas will be in the 30s to begin tomorrow morning, but coastal spots will see overnight lows drop into the mid-40s. You will definitely want to bundle up, as wind chill values will have us feeling about 5 degrees colder!

Some patchy fog is possible tonight.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny skies will continue with daytime highs running warmer, into the lower-to-mid 60s.

Heading into Thursday, rain chances return with a cold front. Chances are only at about 30%, but this will knock us back down to near freezing Friday morning, with daytime highs in the 50s.

Heading into the weekend, rain chances return Sunday with above-average daytime highs.