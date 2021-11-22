Hi this is FOX10 Meteorologist Matt Barrentine

This morning’s rain and afternoon winds were due to the passage of a cold front. Overnight, our temperatures are going to drop and by the time we get up on Tuesday morning you can expect temps in the upper 30s. So, not all the way down to freezing, but chilly.

After that cold start, Tuesday is going to be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. It will be on the cool side with highs only hitting the low 60s.

Wednesday will be similar. The only difference is that it will be a couple of degrees milder.

Temps will continue to gradually rise into Thanksgiving. We will have lows in the upper 40s and highs around 70 for the holiday. Some clouds will build out ahead of another system and there is an isolated rain chance, but that is mainly for the evening.

Another system on Friday will bring us some scattered showers in the early morning hours. Conditions will be clearing by later in the morning and the weekend ahead looks fantastic as well!

Have a great week!