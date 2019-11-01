Brrrr! A chilly start with temps down in the 30s for most of us to start on our Friday. A bit of a breeze has sent the wind chill down into the lower 30s!
We will have gradual warming under sunny skies through the day. Highs will top out in the upper 50s.
If you're going out to a Friday night football game, bundle up! Temps will start in the 50s, but will drop into the 40s by the end of the games.
Heading into the weekend, sunny and cooler conditions are here to stay. Temperatures will stay in the lower to mid-60’s with mostly clear skies!
Heading into next week high temperatures return to average, with highs in the mid-70’s.
Happy Friday!
