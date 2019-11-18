Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Monday.
We will continue to see some chilly nights this week. However, daytime temperatures look mild each day this week. The weather pattern looks especially quiet. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 70’s by the end of the week.
Rain chances hold off until Friday night and Saturday.
A weak system in the tropics has a 50% chance of development off the Leeward Islands. Its expected to move northward in a hostile environment late in the week and not impact our area.
Have a great Monday evening!
