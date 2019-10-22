I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Tuesday.
Things cleared out nicely today and it turns cool tonight, though rain chances return late in the week. A surface front is now to our east and lows tonight will be in the upper 40’s. Sunny skies return on Wednesday. A stalling front approaches Thursday bringing rain chances late in the day. We expect a good chance of rain Friday. Scattered showers linger into the weekend. The tropics remain quiet.
