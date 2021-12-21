Hi this is FOX10 Meteorologist Matt Barrentine
Brrrr! It has been another frigid day with highs struggling to even reach 50 in most places.
It will turn even colder tonight as temperatures drop through the 40s and then into the mid 30s by daybreak for Wednesday.
Sun will return tomorrow finally and that will help to finally start warming us back up. Most areas will hit highs in the low 60s.
Thursday will be nice as well with chilly upper 30s in the morning and sunny, mid 60s in the afternoon.
For Christmas Eve on Friday we warm back up. Lows will be in the 50s and highs will be in the low to mid 70s for Christmas Eve. Christmas Day will be even warmer with lows around 60 and highs all the way into the upper 70s, getting awfully close to record territory. It will be pretty, but a bit more spring-like than some may want.
Have a great week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.