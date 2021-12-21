Hi this is FOX10 Meteorologist Matt Barrentine

Brrrr! It has been another frigid day with highs struggling to even reach 50 in most places.

It will turn even colder tonight as temperatures drop through the 40s and then into the mid 30s by daybreak for Wednesday.

Sun will return tomorrow finally and that will help to finally start warming us back up. Most areas will hit highs in the low 60s.

Thursday will be nice as well with chilly upper 30s in the morning and sunny, mid 60s in the afternoon.

For Christmas Eve on Friday we warm back up. Lows will be in the 50s and highs will be in the low to mid 70s for Christmas Eve. Christmas Day will be even warmer with lows around 60 and highs all the way into the upper 70s, getting awfully close to record territory. It will be pretty, but a bit more spring-like than some may want.

Have a great week!