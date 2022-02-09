Beautiful, sunny skies were enjoyed on this Wednesday after a very frosty start. Today’s highs in the middle 60’s are a sign of things to come as we finish the work week. The nights stay chilly, but lows will gradually improve each night through Friday. Rain is not expected, and skies stay mostly clear. Things look really nice for the Mardi Gras Parades Friday and Saturday. We have a little colder pattern that will briefly return Sunday. Daytime highs will only be in the low 50’s on Sunday. Things stay dry through mid- week next week. The overall weather pattern will eventually turn wet again by the second half of the week next week.

