Beautiful, sunny skies were enjoyed on this Wednesday after a very frosty start. Today’s highs in the middle 60’s are a sign of things to come as we finish the work week. The nights stay chilly, but lows will gradually improve each night through Friday. Rain is not expected, and skies stay mostly clear. Things look really nice for the Mardi Gras Parades Friday and Saturday. We have a little colder pattern that will briefly return Sunday. Daytime highs will only be in the low 50’s on Sunday. Things stay dry through mid- week next week. The overall weather pattern will eventually turn wet again by the second half of the week next week.
top story weather alert
Chilly Nights, Beautiful Days
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Tags
- High
- Temperature
- Temp
- Meteorology
- Cold Front
- Mid
- Morning
- Drop
- Things
- Dry Air
- Chance
- Cloud
- Odds
- Weekend
- Colder
- Zone
- Risk
- Weather
- Waters
- Snow Flurry
- Sleet
- Afternoon
- Wind Speed
- Pellet
- Possible
- North
- North Wind
- Thunderstorm
- Storm
- Low
- Wind Chill
- Snowflake
- Sun
- Week
- Work
- Drop In Temperature
- Sky
- Warmup
- Start
- Sunshine
- News
- Freezing
- Plan
- Coverage
- Rain
- Trend
- Warming
- First Thing
- Overpass
- Wrath
- Cold
- Drier
- Bundle
- Highway
- Bridge
- Verge
- Advisory
- Cold Weather
- Freeze
- Precipitation
- Winter
- Dawn
- Plants
- Value
- Warning
- Matt Barrentine
- West
- Hi
- Pipe
- Threat
- Cloud Cover
- Daytime
- Rain Shower
- Evening
- Knocking Down
- Gulf Coast
- Airmass
- Cold Start
- Sunday
- Mardi Gras
- Parade
- Condition
- Night
- Gust
- Wind
- Midmorning
- Chilly
- Warm-up
- Gulf
- Total
- Downpour
- Strong
- Tornado
- Move
- Close
- Clearing
- Quick
- Couple
- Medicine
- Gear
- Jason Smith
- Work Week
- Forecast
- Coast
- Clear Sky
- Warm
- Half
Locations
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Wed
Feb 9
Feb 9
62° / 40°
clear
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.
Thu
Feb 10
Feb 10
69° / 41°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Fri
Feb 11
Feb 11
69° / 44°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Sat
Feb 12
Feb 12
68° / 36°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Sun
Feb 13
Feb 13
56° / 33°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Mon
Feb 14
Feb 14
61° / 37°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Tue
Feb 15
Feb 15
64° / 47°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Most Popular
- Brendan Kirby
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.