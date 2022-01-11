Hi there, I'm Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.
Another chilly day across the Gulf Coast! Daytime highs maxed out in the mid-50s, with some slightly breezy conditions. If making any evening plans, temperatures will drop down to the lower-40s by 7 PM, but be feeling like the upper-30s!
Heading into this evening, skies will stay clear with overnight lows dropping into the upper-20s (inland) and the lower-to-mid 30s. Wind chill values will have us feeling about 5 degrees colder though, so make sure to bundle up!
Sunshine will continue into tomorrow, with daytime highs slightly warmer in the mid-to-upper 50s.
This trend of a slight warm up with sunny conditions will take us into the rest of the week. Next chance of rain returns Saturday (40%).
Have a great evening!
