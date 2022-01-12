Scattered clouds are tracking eastward, with dry air remaining in the forecast area for a few more days. We will see chilly temperatures tonight with lows back in the mid to upper 30s. Things turn mild on Thursday and Friday afternoon with highs in the 60s. Our next rain chance is Saturday and the odds are up to 60%. That rain chance will continue into Saturday night. Things turn much colder Sunday. We will see highs in the upper 40s with a cold northerly winds for the second half of the weekend. More frosty nights are possible early next week.
Chilly nights, weekend rain
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Tags
Locations
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Jan 12
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.
Jan 13
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Jan 14
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Jan 15
Cloudy, periods of rain. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Jan 16
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s.
Jan 17
Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Jan 18
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s.
Most Popular
- Lee Peck
- Updated
- Byron Day
- Updated
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.