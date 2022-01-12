Scattered clouds are tracking eastward, with dry air remaining in the forecast area for a few more days. We will see chilly temperatures tonight with lows back in the mid to upper 30s. Things turn mild on Thursday and Friday afternoon with highs in the 60s. Our next rain chance is Saturday and the odds are up to 60%. That rain chance will continue into Saturday night. Things turn much colder Sunday. We will see highs in the upper 40s with a cold northerly winds for the second half of the weekend. More frosty nights are possible early next week.

