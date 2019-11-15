It's a chilly start out there with temps in the lower 40s as of 5 a.m. It'll be a bit breezy today with north winds picking back up to around 10-20mph. The Low from yesterday that brought the rain is moving away from us so our sky will clear and sunshine will return. That will help to bring the high this afternoon to around 60 degrees which is better that we've seen the last few days but still way below average for mid November. Expect sunshine to remain in full effect for the upcoming weekend with highs reaching the mid to low 60s both days, but stay bundled in the mornings with temps starting off in the mid to upper 30s. As we move into next week, we stay mostly dry and temps will keep climbing as a ridge builds in. That will help seasonal temps return by the middle of next week and our high should reach 70 degrees.

