It's a chilly start out there with temps in the lower 40s as of 5 a.m. It'll be a bit breezy today with north winds picking back up to around 10-20mph. The Low from yesterday that brought the rain is moving away from us so our sky will clear and sunshine will return. That will help to bring the high this afternoon to around 60 degrees which is better that we've seen the last few days but still way below average for mid November. Expect sunshine to remain in full effect for the upcoming weekend with highs reaching the mid to low 60s both days, but stay bundled in the mornings with temps starting off in the mid to upper 30s. As we move into next week, we stay mostly dry and temps will keep climbing as a ridge builds in. That will help seasonal temps return by the middle of next week and our high should reach 70 degrees.
Chilly start, a bit breezy
- Michael White
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Fri
Nov 15
Nov 15
61° / 39°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Sat
Nov 16
Nov 16
64° / 41°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Sun
Nov 17
Nov 17
66° / 42°
mostly clear
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Mon
Nov 18
Nov 18
64° / 43°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Tue
Nov 19
Nov 19
67° / 46°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Wed
Nov 20
Nov 20
70° / 50°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Thu
Nov 21
Nov 21
75° / 58°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
