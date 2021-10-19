Another nice one for our Tuesday!

Hi, this is FOX10 Meteorologist Matt Barrentine

We’re having another chilly start across the area in the low 50s and upper 40s. You’ll need a light jacket for you and the kids as you head out the door this morning. No worries though, because it will warm quickly and we’ll have highs around 80 under partly cloudy skies and no rain chances.

For Wednesday, some humidity comes back. Rain chances return as well with a some scattered showers possible by the afternoon. Highs will be around 80.

Better rain chances on Thursday as a system moves in. Nothing severe is expected, but some good showers and few rumbles of thunder are likely.

The rain will wrap up around midday Friday as a cold front pushes through. That will give us nice autumn conditions for the upcoming weekend.

In the tropics, all is quiet.