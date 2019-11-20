We've got another chilly start to the day with temps in the lower 40s as of 5 a.m., but we'll be right back in the lower 70s later this afternoon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds but rain will continue to stay away. A cold front will arrive Saturday and until it gets here our mornings are about to get much more mild. Morning temps rebound to the mid to upper 50s ahead of the front on Friday morning with a morning temperatures of 60 on Saturday. You'll notice that change as we move into Friday and Saturday mornings. Rain chances return Friday but they'll be very low at only 10%. Odds of rain on Saturday will be 50% and a few rumbles of thunder are possible but severe weather for now is unlikely. Temps get much cooler and the sky goes Sunny for Sunday with highs dropping back to the lower 60s and mornings drop back to the lower 40s.

