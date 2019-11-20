We've got another chilly start to the day with temps in the lower 40s as of 5 a.m., but we'll be right back in the lower 70s later this afternoon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds but rain will continue to stay away. A cold front will arrive Saturday and until it gets here our mornings are about to get much more mild. Morning temps rebound to the mid to upper 50s ahead of the front on Friday morning with a morning temperatures of 60 on Saturday. You'll notice that change as we move into Friday and Saturday mornings. Rain chances return Friday but they'll be very low at only 10%. Odds of rain on Saturday will be 50% and a few rumbles of thunder are possible but severe weather for now is unlikely. Temps get much cooler and the sky goes Sunny for Sunday with highs dropping back to the lower 60s and mornings drop back to the lower 40s.
Chilly start, then back to low 70s later
- Michael White
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Wxoutlook
- Tropical Disturbance
- Hurricane
- Weather
- Mobile
- Fairhope
- Daphne
- Gulf Shores
- Orange Beach
- Tropics
- Tropical Storm
- Gulf Of Mexico
- Rain
- Storm Warning
- Meteorology
- Gulf Coast
- National Hurricane Center
- Jog
- Morning
- Disturbance
- Tropical Cyclone
- Squall
- Wind
- Storm
- Tide
- Landfall
- Nestor
- Coast
- Northeast
- Chance
- Forecast
- Hydrography
- Gulf
- East
- Cool
- Jason Smith
- Temperature
- Afternoon
- Rip Current
- Tropical Storm Nestor
- Today
- Week
- Evening
- Jennifer Lambers
- Update
- High Temperature
- Cold Front
- Cloud
- Fog
- Threat
- Weather Window
- Partly Sunny
- Gear
- Tropic
- Things
- Geophysics
- Low
- Surface
- High
- School
- Coverage
- Temp
- Sky
- Football
- Day
- Come Together
- Ready
- Mostly Cloudy
- Waters
- Shower
- Drizzle
- Light
- Radar
- Sun
- Thunder
- Great
- Tornado
- Thunderstorm
- National Weather Service
- Intensity
- Precipitation
- Sunshine
- Warm Front
- Humidity
- Risk
- Zone
- Close
- Rain Shower
- Halloween
- Total
- Wet Start
- Exit
- Dawn
- Mid
- Condition
- Cloud Cover
- Wind Chill
- Warming
- Game
- Frost
- Daytime
- Start
- Weekend
- Matt Barrentine
- Moderate
- Night
- Thanks
- Colder
- Air
- News
- System
- Gust
- Coming
- Warning
- North Wind
- Long
- Freeze
- Veterans Day
- Beach
- Shore
- Advisory
- Getting
- Pensacola
- Amount
- Increase
- Clearing
- Decrease
- Hi
- Picking
- Low Pressure System
- Plan
- Present
- Work
- Trend
- Day Off
- Mostly Sunny
- Quiet
- Spot
- Rumble
- Half
- Dropping
Michael White
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Nov 20
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Nov 21
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Nov 22
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Nov 23
Mainly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Nov 24
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Nov 25
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Nov 26
Showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rapper Yung Bleu invests in hometown, brings soul food restaurant to Mobile
- Man well known in racing community shot and killed outside a West Mobile bar
- See the moment police rescue kidnapped 8-year-old girl in Texas
- Homicide suspect "shoots the bird" at victim's family as he leaves court
- One killed, another critically wounded in shooting at bar in West Mobile
- Meet Narwhal, the puppy found with a tail growing out of his head
- Man convicted of stealing nearly $200K from Wind Creek Casino
- 9-year-old child genius to graduate university with an engineering degree
- These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, allowing workers to spend time with their families
- Skeletal remains found behind Wilmer home in apparent shallow grave, property owners say
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.