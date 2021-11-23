It's a chilly start to your Tuesday with many spots in the upper 30s as of 5 a.m. The sky is going to be completely clear all day so expect tons of sunshine. Our high will be much cooler this afternoon compared to Monday. We'll top out in the low 60s this afternoon and we'll bottom out at around 40 degrees for Wednesday morning. Tomorrow is the busiest travel day of the year and we'll stay dry with clouds increasing and temps warming up to the upper 60s by the afternoon and even getting above 70 degrees for Thanksgiving Day. There will be a few showers possible on Thanksgiving, but most of that will come at night ahead of our next cold front. The rest of the holiday weekend will be much colder with highs dropping down to the low 60s on Friday and Saturday with morning temps down to the mid 30s by Saturday morning.
Chilly start then plenty of sunshine
Michael White
Meteorologist
Tue
Nov 23
Nov 23
63° / 42°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Wed
Nov 24
Nov 24
68° / 49°
mostly clear
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Thu
Nov 25
Nov 25
72° / 47°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Fri
Nov 26
Nov 26
60° / 37°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Sat
Nov 27
Nov 27
63° / 45°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Sun
Nov 28
Nov 28
67° / 41°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Mon
Nov 29
Nov 29
64° / 43°
mostly clear
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
