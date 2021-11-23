It's a chilly start to your Tuesday with many spots in the upper 30s as of 5 a.m. The sky is going to be completely clear all day so expect tons of sunshine. Our high will be much cooler this afternoon compared to Monday. We'll top out in the low 60s this afternoon and we'll bottom out at around 40 degrees for Wednesday morning. Tomorrow is the busiest travel day of the year and we'll stay dry with clouds increasing and temps warming up to the upper 60s by the afternoon and even getting above 70 degrees for Thanksgiving Day. There will be a few showers possible on Thanksgiving, but most of that will come at night ahead of our next cold front. The rest of the holiday weekend will be much colder with highs dropping down to the low 60s on Friday and Saturday with morning temps down to the mid 30s by Saturday morning.

