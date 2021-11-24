It's a chilly start this morning, but we'll warm up to the upper 60s later this afternoon and we stay dry so for all of you that will be traveling to your Thanksgiving destinations you won't have to worry about any nasty weather setups. The sky will start off Sunny and we'll see a slow increase in clouds later today. We'll bottom out in the upper 40s to start Thanksgiving Day. Turkey day will be mostly dry, however a few showers will arrive in the evening as another cold front pushes through. Rain coverage will be around 30%. No storms or severe weather threats will take place. It will turn much colder for Friday with a high below 60 degrees and a low Friday night in the mid 30s. Highs will be in the mid 60s for both Saturday and Sunday with dry conditions in place.
top story weather alert
Chilly start, then upper 60s later
Michael White
Meteorologist
Wed
Nov 24
Nov 24
68° / 50°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Thu
Nov 25
Nov 25
73° / 47°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Fri
Nov 26
Nov 26
59° / 37°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Sat
Nov 27
Nov 27
63° / 47°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Sun
Nov 28
Nov 28
63° / 41°
t-storm
Morning showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Mon
Nov 29
Nov 29
64° / 42°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Tue
Nov 30
Nov 30
68° / 45°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
