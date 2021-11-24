It's a chilly start this morning, but we'll warm up to the upper 60s later this afternoon and we stay dry so for all of you that will be traveling to your Thanksgiving destinations you won't have to worry about any nasty weather setups. The sky will start off Sunny and we'll see a slow increase in clouds later today. We'll bottom out in the upper 40s to start Thanksgiving Day. Turkey day will be mostly dry, however a few showers will arrive in the evening as another cold front pushes through. Rain coverage will be around 30%. No storms or severe weather threats will take place. It will turn much colder for Friday with a high below 60 degrees and a low Friday night in the mid 30s. Highs will be in the mid 60s for both Saturday and Sunday with dry conditions in place.

