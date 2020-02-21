It's a very chilly start to the day on the Gulf Coast with breezy winds sticking with us through the daytime hours, but they'll die down by tonight. Expect the sky to gradually clear during the morning and our old friend the sunshine WILL return. Most spots are in the lower 40s as of 5am but we'll reach the mid 50s by afternoon. Expect lower 30s by daybreak Saturday. We stay Sunny for Saturday with a high in the upper 50s and then we'll jump to the mid 60s on Sunday. As for rain chances, we'll see a gradual increase in rain chances to start next week. 40-50% coverage is expected on Monday and Fat Tuesday. Morning temps rebound to the mid to low 50s starting on Monday with highs to close out the Carnival Season in the 68-70 degree range. Cooler air returns during the 2nd half of next week.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Fri
Feb 21
Feb 21
54° / 33°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Sat
Feb 22
Feb 22
59° / 39°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Sun
Feb 23
Feb 23
64° / 53°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Mon
Feb 24
Feb 24
68° / 60°
scattered showers
Showers. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 60s.
Tue
Feb 25
Feb 25
67° / 51°
scattered showers
Showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Wed
Feb 26
Feb 26
58° / 37°
t-storm
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Thu
Feb 27
Feb 27
53° / 33°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
