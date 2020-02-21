It's a very chilly start to the day on the Gulf Coast with breezy winds sticking with us through the daytime hours, but they'll die down by tonight. Expect the sky to gradually clear during the morning and our old friend the sunshine WILL return. Most spots are in the lower 40s as of 5am but we'll reach the mid 50s by afternoon. Expect lower 30s by daybreak Saturday. We stay Sunny for Saturday with a high in the upper 50s and then we'll jump to the mid 60s on Sunday. As for rain chances, we'll see a gradual increase in rain chances to start next week. 40-50% coverage is expected on Monday and Fat Tuesday. Morning temps rebound to the mid to low 50s starting on Monday with highs to close out the Carnival Season in the 68-70 degree range. Cooler air returns during the 2nd half of next week.

