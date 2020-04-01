It’s a chilly start to our first day of April with temperatures starting out in the upper 40s in most spots. We’ll warm up to the lower 70s this afternoon with solid sunshine. Get out and enjoy it! We’ll drop back into the upper 40s again by daybreak Thursday but then much warmer and much more humid air will take over for quite a while. Expect our morning temps to surge up to the upper 60s by next week with highs even reaching the mid 80s by Tuesday. As far as rainfall, we won’t see any chance of that through Friday. Scattered chances will return this weekend as the moisture levels increase.

