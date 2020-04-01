It’s a chilly start to our first day of April with temperatures starting out in the upper 40s in most spots. We’ll warm up to the lower 70s this afternoon with solid sunshine. Get out and enjoy it! We’ll drop back into the upper 40s again by daybreak Thursday but then much warmer and much more humid air will take over for quite a while. Expect our morning temps to surge up to the upper 60s by next week with highs even reaching the mid 80s by Tuesday. As far as rainfall, we won’t see any chance of that through Friday. Scattered chances will return this weekend as the moisture levels increase.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Wed
Apr 1
Apr 1
76° / 53°
mostly clear
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Thu
Apr 2
Apr 2
78° / 58°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Fri
Apr 3
Apr 3
79° / 58°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Sat
Apr 4
Apr 4
80° / 61°
mostly cloudy
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Sun
Apr 5
Apr 5
82° / 66°
t-storm
Morning showers. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Mon
Apr 6
Apr 6
80° / 72°
scattered showers
Showers. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Tue
Apr 7
Apr 7
87° / 74°
scattered t-storms
Thunderstorms early. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
