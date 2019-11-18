We've got a pretty chilly start to our day this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s in many spots as of 5 a.m. We'll start the day off Mostly Sunny but a few clouds will track through at times today around midday and into the afternoon. Projected highs this afternoon will reach the upper 60s. An upper ridge strengthens later this week and that will keep rain chances away through Thursday, but it will also moderate our temps into the mid to lower 70s starting on Wednesday. A cold front will move through Friday night and into Saturday. This will bring us our next best rain chance and the temps will fall. For now, the rain chances look to be 50%. Highs will drop from the mid 70s to the mid 60s from Friday to Saturday and our mornings temps will go from the upper 50s Saturday morning to the mid 40s Sunday morning.
Chilly start to Monday morning
- Michael White
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Nov 18
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Nov 19
Sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Nov 20
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Nov 21
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Nov 22
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Nov 23
Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Nov 24
A few clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
