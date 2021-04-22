A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 40s this morning, but we'll warm up to the low 70s this afternoon and our sky will start off sunny.
Clouds will increase later today and tonight ahead of a warm front that moves ashore by Friday night. A few showers and storms are expected tomorrow, but the bigger issue is that the air will get very humid after the front passes by. This will set the stage for strong storms on Saturday. The rain coverage will be widespread at around 80% and most of the rain and storms will arrive in the morning.
Make sure you stay weather aware and have a way to get warnings if they are issued! The main threats will come from gusty winds and hail, but a tornado is possible. The whole weekend won't be a bust since we'll see plenty of sunshine on Sunday. Highs will rebound to the 78-80 degree range by this weekend.
