Hi there,

I'm Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

Today, daytime highs maxed out in the lower-to-mid 60s, and the lower-70s along the coast. We saw increased cloud cover, but it was still a beautiful day across the Gulf Coast!

Heading into this evening, some spotty showers are possible along the panhandle. This will continue into sunrise tomorrow.

Starting off the day, we'll see continued cloud cover and overnight lows dropping into the mid-40s (inland), upper-40s (metro), and the lower-to-mid 50s (coastal). However, the wind chill will have us feeling about 5 degrees cooler! Washington and Clarke counties could "feel-like" the upper-30s.

Making our way into Friday afternoon, daytime highs will continue to stay cool, with some areas only seeing the mid-60s due to increased cloud cover. Coastal areas will continue to stay in the 70s.

Checking in on the tropics, Tropical Storm Wanda continues to churn in the Atlantic. Sustained winds are at 45 mph, and its expected to meander as a tropical storm off the coast of Portugal into next week.

Heading into the weekend, sunshine will continue with daytime highs running in the upper-60s and the lower-70s. The weekend is looking great!

Just don't forget, daylight savings time ends this weekend. We will "fall back" an hour at 2 AM Sunday morning.

Have a great evening!