It's a chilly morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures in the lower 40s in many spots as of 5 a.m., but we warm up today all way to the lower 70s this afternoon. For you morning commuters, there is no risk of rain but there is some patchy fog out there so be on the lookout. Rain chances do return this afternoon and tonight as a warm front moves on shore. Rain coverage will be at 40%. The air gets very muggy after the front passes by with morning temps staying in the mid to low 60s Friday and Saturday. Tomorrow, the high is expected to flirt with 80 degrees but rain chances will only be at 20%. Winds will increase during the day Friday ahead of big changes coming Saturday. A cold front passes through and this will bring 70% coverage of showers and storms followed by much colder air Saturday night and Sunday. For now, the severe risk zone is a Level 1 out of 5 so the threat isn't overwhelming but we'll be monitoring things closely and make sure you stay weather aware during the day. Temps will drop to about 40 degrees on Sunday morning with a high of only 60 degrees by afternoon.

