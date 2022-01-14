It's another cold morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures in the upper 30s as of 5 a.m. Our sky will start off Sunny, but clouds will increase during the day today so we'll go Partly Cloudy by afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 60s later this afternoon. Rain chances jump to 70% on Saturday ahead of a very powerful cold front. There will be a few storms mixed in, but it will be mostly rain so plan ahead if you have any outdoor plans. The other issue will be the winds. Wind speeds will ramp up to around 25-30mph during Saturday night and Sunday. Sunday will be a blustery, cloudy, and cold day with a high barely getting above the mid 40s. There will be a few isolated showers and sleet pellets around the area, but those of you north of US-84 may see a few snow flurries on Sunday morning. Little to no accumulation is expected. We go Sunny for MLK day with a high reaching the mid 50s.

