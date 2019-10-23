A chilly start to the morning is what we've got with many spots starting off in the upper 40s across the Gulf Coast. The sky will be Mostly Sunny and highs will return close to the mid 70s later today. Rain chances look very likely for Friday with the coverage in the 70-80% range. If you have any outdoor plans, including the high school football games, i'd plan to have the rain gear ready to take with you. We'll see scattered showers Saturday with coverage at 40%, but we should be dry for Sunday. Temps will become more mild in the mornings by Friday with lows only hitting the 58-62 degree range. Projected highs will get back to the upper 70s by Sunday afternoon. In the long range, it looks like we'll be dry and cool for Halloween but be aware that could change.

