Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Friday evening. Clouds continued to track away from the area today with cooler temperatures. Temperatures will be once again in the low 60’s with plenty of sunshine and will make for a pleasant Saturday. The first half of the weekend is looking good, with sunny skies and daytime highs in the lower 60s. Heavy cloud cover and rain chances move back in Sunday, ahead of another system. The heavy rainfall to our north still could lead to a steady rise in the Alabama and Tombigbee Rivers throughout the week and into the weekend. The Alabama River at Claiborne will be in a significant flood next week, with a level above 52’ on Wednesday.

