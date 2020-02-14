Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Friday evening. Clouds continued to track away from the area today with cooler temperatures. Temperatures will be once again in the low 60’s with plenty of sunshine and will make for a pleasant Saturday. The first half of the weekend is looking good, with sunny skies and daytime highs in the lower 60s. Heavy cloud cover and rain chances move back in Sunday, ahead of another system. The heavy rainfall to our north still could lead to a steady rise in the Alabama and Tombigbee Rivers throughout the week and into the weekend. The Alabama River at Claiborne will be in a significant flood next week, with a level above 52’ on Wednesday.
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Feb 14
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.
Feb 15
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Feb 16
Cloudy, periods of rain. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Feb 17
Chance of showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Feb 18
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Feb 19
Occasional showers possible. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Feb 20
Showers possible. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
