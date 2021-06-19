What is left of now Tropical Depression Claudette is moving northeast away from our area. A few advisories will remain in effect until mid-evening including a tornado watch for Okaloosa County until 7pm. The Tropical Storm Warning should also expire at 7pm. We saw an impressive weather event this morning with numerous reports of flooding, coastal flooding, and even a significant tornado reported in Brewton. The severe threat looks lower tonight and tomorrow, while rain chances remain.
The weather pattern will stay active, with likely rain and t-storm chances into Tuesday of next week. A surface front will slide in on Wednesday and our rain chances will taper off to more scattered levels for the second half of the week.
