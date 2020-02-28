Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Friday. Sunny skies developed nicely today after a heavy morning frost. Clear skies will allow for chilly conditions tonight.
Most places north of I-10 will be in the upper 30’s. We expect more sunshine over the weekend. Temperatures moderate with readings in the mid to upper 60’s each afternoon on Saturday and Sunday. Our major rivers appear to have finally crested.
The Mobile River at Barry Steam Plant dropped a little more today, and is predicted to fall a half a foot through Sunday. The Alabama and the Tombigbee are also edging lower, though many locations will stay above flood stage well into next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.