Things have gotten much colder on the back edge of a cold front and the heaviest rain has tracked East away from our area. Rain coverage for the rest of the day will only be 30% with a Cloudy sky and breezy North winds. Temps will drop down to the mid 50s by 5pm and we'll see upper 30s by daybreak Friday.
The sky will clear overnight and we'll finally see a Sunny day for Valentine's Day. Rain chances will return by Sunday so if you have outdoor plans on Saturday you won't have any weather worries. The coldest morning we'll deal with comes Saturday morning with temps dropping to the mid 30s. As for next week, more warm air and more chances of rain will return. Highs will creep back into the 70s by Tuesday.
