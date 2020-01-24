Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Friday evening. Skies cleared early today, with sunshine and mild temperatures by the afternoon. Things turn chilly tonight with a low in mid to upper 30’s. Sunshine returns Saturday with more cool temperatures. We will see a high around 58 degrees tomorrow. Clouds return Saturday night, and a few light showers may return to the area on Sunday. Rain chances are 40% and chances are mostly for light showers. Sunshine returns early next week.

