Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Friday evening. Skies cleared early today, with sunshine and mild temperatures by the afternoon. Things turn chilly tonight with a low in mid to upper 30’s. Sunshine returns Saturday with more cool temperatures. We will see a high around 58 degrees tomorrow. Clouds return Saturday night, and a few light showers may return to the area on Sunday. Rain chances are 40% and chances are mostly for light showers. Sunshine returns early next week.
Jason Smith
Fri
Jan 24
Jan 24
66° / 39°
clear
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.
Sat
Jan 25
Jan 25
60° / 42°
mostly clear
A few clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Sun
Jan 26
Jan 26
56° / 49°
scattered showers
Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 40s.
Mon
Jan 27
Jan 27
63° / 41°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Tue
Jan 28
Jan 28
63° / 47°
mostly clear
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Wed
Jan 29
Jan 29
61° / 44°
t-storm
A few morning showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Thu
Jan 30
Jan 30
62° / 48°
mostly clear
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
