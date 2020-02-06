Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Thursday evening. Most of the area is seeing a gradual end to the significant rain. A much chillier airmass is expected tonight and in the early morning hours on Friday. The severe threat is over for now. Many areas saw 4-6 inches of rain with some isolated amounts over 7 inches. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s, with daytime highs warming up into the mid-50s tomorrow. The weekend is looking good, with a stray shower chance still possible for Saturday.
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Thu
Feb 6
Feb 6
72° / 36°
clear
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.
Fri
Feb 7
Feb 7
57° / 44°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s.
Sat
Feb 8
Feb 8
66° / 49°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Sun
Feb 9
Feb 9
70° / 60°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Mon
Feb 10
Feb 10
70° / 64°
t-storm
Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Tue
Feb 11
Feb 11
72° / 56°
scattered showers
Showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Wed
Feb 12
Feb 12
69° / 63°
scattered showers
Showers. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 60s.
Videos
