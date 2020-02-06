Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Thursday evening. Most of the area is seeing a gradual end to the significant rain. A much chillier airmass is expected tonight and in the early morning hours on Friday. The severe threat is over for now. Many areas saw 4-6 inches of rain with some isolated amounts over 7 inches. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s, with daytime highs warming up into the mid-50s tomorrow. The weekend is looking good, with a stray shower chance still possible for Saturday.

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.