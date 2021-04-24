Hi this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.
We are going to have spectacular weather for our Sunday! After this crisp morning where we had lows in the mid 50s, we will have a warm afternoon in the upper 70s. There will be clear skies, lots of sun, and no rain.
Monday will be very similar with a crisp morning in the 50s, mostly sunny skies, and afternoon highs around 80.
Tuesday and Wednesday get a bit warmer, a bit cloudier, and a bit more humid. Still though, they will be pleasant days with lows in the 60s and highs in the lower 80s.
Another system comes in Thursday and Friday with scattered showers and storms. It’s too early to know if this system will bring any severe weather, but we’ll keep an eye on it.
Have a great Sunday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.