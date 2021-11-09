A strong ridge of high pressure bringing stable weather conditions to our area will gradually break down into Wednesday. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows near 50. It is looking dry through tomorrow with highs in the middle 70’s. Moisture increases a bit on Thursday with a few spotty showers. A secondary disturbance may bring a few clouds Friday, but rain is not expected. Things look drier and cooler for the weekend.
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Tue
Nov 9
Nov 9
76° / 50°
clear
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 50s.
Wed
Nov 10
Nov 10
75° / 62°
mostly cloudy
More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Thu
Nov 11
Nov 11
77° / 52°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Fri
Nov 12
Nov 12
73° / 48°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Sat
Nov 13
Nov 13
62° / 38°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Sun
Nov 14
Nov 14
64° / 46°
mostly clear
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Mon
Nov 15
Nov 15
67° / 44°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
