A strong ridge of high pressure bringing stable weather conditions to our area will gradually break down into Wednesday. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows near 50.  It is looking dry through tomorrow with highs in the middle 70’s. Moisture increases a bit on Thursday with a few spotty showers. A secondary disturbance may bring a few clouds Friday, but rain is not expected. Things look drier and cooler for the weekend. 

