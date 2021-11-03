Hi there,

I'm Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

Today, daytime highs maxed out in the lower-to-mid 70s. We saw plenty of sunshine, along with a beautiful day across the Gulf Coast!

Heading into this evening, some spotty showers are possible in our inland spots. Washington and Clarke counties have the highest chances. This will continue into sunrise tomorrow.

Starting off the day, we'll see increased cloud cover and overnight lows dropping into the upper-40s (inland), and the lower-to-mid 50s (metro and coastal).

Making our way into Thursday afternoon, daytime highs will be slightly cooler, with some areas only seeing the mid-60s due to increased cloud cover. Coastal areas will continue to stay in the 70s.

Checking in on the tropics, Tropical Storm Wanda continues to churn in the Atlantic. Sustained winds are at 45 mph, and its expected to meander as a tropical storm off the coast of Portugal into next week.

Heading into the weekend, sunshine will continue with daytime highs running in the upper-60s and the lower-70s. The weekend is looking great!

Just don't forget, daylight savings time ends this weekend. We will "fall back" an hour at 2 AM Sunday morning.

Have a great evening!