Hi there, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.
Skies stayed cloudy today, and daytime highs today warmed up into the upper-70s and lower-80s. Scattered showers affected some counties to our north, and this will continue heading into this evening. Overnight lows will drop slightly into the upper-60s, with some early morning fog possible.
A hot day tomorrow, despite skies staying mostly cloudy. Afternoon temperatures will warm up into the mid-to-upper 80s. A 20% chance of showers remains for the afternoon, with some possible isolated showers.
Isolated rain chances remain heading into the weekend, with high temperatures also gradually warming. Some spots could see daytime highs in the 90s this week. Thursday into Friday, a cold front will push through, knocking down temperatures behind it, and bringing increased thunderstorm chances with it for your weekend.
Looking ahead to your Easter forecast, daytime highs will be in the upper-70s and lower-80s. Scattered thunderstorms and rain showers are looking likely for the day, with chances at 70%.
Have a great rest of your Tuesday!
