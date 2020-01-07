We've got a Mostly Cloudy start to our Tuesday but the clouds will move out by late morning and sunshine returns with less humid air. Highs top out in the mid 60s this afternoon with a refreshing North wind returning as well. Expect mid 30s by daybreak tomorrow and that will be the coldest morning we'll see for a while so if you're a fan of colder air, enjoy it while it's here. Humidity surges on Thursday as highs will rebound back up to 70 degree territory and morning temps will jump above 60 by Friday. This sets the stage for some active weather coming in Friday and especially on Saturday. Rain coverage will hit the 60-80% range as a front gets closer and there is still a severe weather risk zone in place for Saturday so start making plans now to have a way to get warnings if they are issued. We'll know more specifics on timing and all the key threats in coming days. After the severe threat is over, no signs of any colder or arctic air approaching.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Jan 7
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Jan 8
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Jan 9
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Jan 10
Cloudy with rain. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Jan 11
Showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Jan 12
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 60s.
Jan 13
Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
