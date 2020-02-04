The clouds have returned and we'll have ourselves a cloudy and gloomy sky today with temperatures expected to once again top out in the lower 70s. Rain coverage will be 30% and any rain that shows up will be fairly light. Much heavier bands of rain return tomorrow plus the risk of strong to severe storms as well. The severe risk zone remains at a Level 2 out of 5 with gusty straight line winds as the main threat in addition to heavy rain. A tornado risk is possible but not probable. The main window will come during the afternoon and evening hours of Wednesday. Thick fog is possible for your AM commute on Wednesday. Even though the severe risk will end by Thursday as stable air returns, heavy rain chances will still be in place. Rain coverage will be 70-80% for both days. We go dry for Friday and the weekend! Highs will drop back to the lower 60s on Thursday and Friday and then to the mid 60s for the weekend. Morning temps will drop to the upper 30s by Friday and then to the mid 40s for the weekend.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Tue
Feb 4
Feb 4
71° / 64°
t-storm
Afternoon showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Wed
Feb 5
Feb 5
73° / 63°
t-storm
Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Thu
Feb 6
Feb 6
66° / 37°
t-storm
Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Fri
Feb 7
Feb 7
58° / 48°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 40s.
Sat
Feb 8
Feb 8
68° / 44°
mostly clear
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Sun
Feb 9
Feb 9
64° / 52°
mostly clear
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Mon
Feb 10
Feb 10
67° / 59°
scattered showers
Showers. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
