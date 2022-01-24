It's a cold morning out there on the Gulf Coast but conditions are starting off dry with rain chances ramping up later today and into tonight. A Low moves from Texas and into the Gulf waters today tracking east. Locations south of I-20, which includes all of our area, will have the chance for a soaking of rain. No thunderstorms or severe weather will take place but plan on slick roads in spots if you're travelling tonight and tomorrow morning. Temps will be too warm for a winter weather threat. We'll reach the low 60s this afternoon, and morning temps will be in the low 40s tomorrow. Rain exits the area by tomorrow afternoon and we go clear for midweek with a small rain chance possible on Friday. Weekend weather looks dry and Sunny for now but temps on Saturday will be very cold with a projected high under 50 degrees.

