It's a cold morning out there on the Gulf Coast but conditions are starting off dry with rain chances ramping up later today and into tonight. A Low moves from Texas and into the Gulf waters today tracking east. Locations south of I-20, which includes all of our area, will have the chance for a soaking of rain. No thunderstorms or severe weather will take place but plan on slick roads in spots if you're travelling tonight and tomorrow morning. Temps will be too warm for a winter weather threat. We'll reach the low 60s this afternoon, and morning temps will be in the low 40s tomorrow. Rain exits the area by tomorrow afternoon and we go clear for midweek with a small rain chance possible on Friday. Weekend weather looks dry and Sunny for now but temps on Saturday will be very cold with a projected high under 50 degrees.
top story weather alert
Cold and dry start; rain chances increase later
Michael White
Meteorologist
Mon
Jan 24
Jan 24
60° / 44°
mostly cloudy
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Tue
Jan 25
Jan 25
54° / 35°
heavy rain
Cloudy with rain. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Wed
Jan 26
Jan 26
53° / 32°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Thu
Jan 27
Jan 27
59° / 41°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Fri
Jan 28
Jan 28
52° / 29°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.
Sat
Jan 29
Jan 29
50° / 30°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Sun
Jan 30
Jan 30
56° / 37°
mostly clear
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
