A cold and foggy start to our day with temperatures in the 30s in many spots. The fog will move out by mid morning and we'll see sun and clouds during the day. Projected high will reach the mid 60s. Thick clouds return by tonight and rain is likely for tomorrow. This should be another straight rain event as the unstable air stays out over the open waters of the Gulf. The rain should exit by Wednesday evening and we'll be mostly dry through Thursday before another rain chances arrives on Friday. Weekend weather looking dry and pleasant! As for our temperatures, we'll see those reaching the lower 60s Wednesday through Saturday and jumping to the mid to upper 60s by Sunday. No signs of any freezes headed our way.
Cold and foggy beginning, sun and clouds later
- Michael White
Updated
Updated
- 0
Tags
Michael White
Meteorologist
Jan 28
Areas of morning fog, then some sun. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Jan 29
Cloudy, periods of rain. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Jan 30
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Jan 31
Mainly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s.
Feb 1
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Feb 2
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Feb 3
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
