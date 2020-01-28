A cold and foggy start to our day with temperatures in the 30s in many spots. The fog will move out by mid morning and we'll see sun and clouds during the day. Projected high will reach the mid 60s. Thick clouds return by tonight and rain is likely for tomorrow. This should be another straight rain event as the unstable air stays out over the open waters of the Gulf. The rain should exit by Wednesday evening and we'll be mostly dry through Thursday before another rain chances arrives on Friday. Weekend weather looking dry and pleasant! As for our temperatures, we'll see those reaching the lower 60s Wednesday through Saturday and jumping to the mid to upper 60s by Sunday. No signs of any freezes headed our way. 

