We've got a cold and wet start to the day on the Gulf Coast. After a night of dealing with severe storms and Flash Flooding issues, we'll have a big batch of cold rain move through this morning. The rain will become much lighter by the afternoon and will be gone this evening followed by the sky finally clearing. Temperatures will stay in the mid 40s almost all day long so bundle up! When the sky clears tonight that will set the stage for sunshine on Saturday and your weekend weather looks good, just chilly. Highs will be in the low 50s Saturday but will rebound to the upper 50s on Sunday. Morning temps will be quite cold averaging at 30 degrees to start your weekend days. An isolated shower is possible on Monday, but most of next week will be rain free.
top story weather alert
Cold and wet for Friday morning
Michael White
Meteorologist
Fri
Feb 4
Feb 4
46° / 30°
scattered showers
Showers. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s.
Sat
Feb 5
Feb 5
51° / 29°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.
Sun
Feb 6
Feb 6
58° / 36°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Mon
Feb 7
Feb 7
55° / 34°
cloudy
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Tue
Feb 8
Feb 8
56° / 34°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Wed
Feb 9
Feb 9
60° / 36°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Thu
Feb 10
Feb 10
63° / 39°
mostly clear
A few clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
