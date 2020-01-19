Happy Sunday! I am FOX10 Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with the latest look at your forecast.
Sunday will be very chilly with lows in the mid 40s and highs in the low 50’s. Winds out of the north at 15-25 mph with higher gusts will make it blustery throughout the day. Bundle up!
It turns even colder to start the workweek. Lows will dip below freezing Monday through Wednesday mornings and highs will be only around 50.
Rain returns at the end of the week as a system moves through Friday. That rain will likely move out before the weekend, leaving us with cool and sunny conditions next weekend.
