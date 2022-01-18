It's another cold start out there this morning with most of you in the low 30s as of 5 a.m. We'll climb to the low 60s later this afternoon and our sky will show Mostly Sunny conditions to start the day followed by a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. We won't be as cold tomorrow with a low overnight in the mid 40s at dawn. We get an isolated rain chance back tomorrow, followed by a high in the low 70s for Wednesday. That will be our warmest day because a major drop in temperatures arrives Thursday behind a cold front. Rain coverage will be decent for early Thursday, but the afternoon should be mostly dry. Highs will drop to the low 50s on Thursday, and then down to the mid to upper 40s on Friday and Saturday. Morning temps drop to the upper 20s and low 30s at the end of the week and weekend.

