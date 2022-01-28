We've got a cold front that's rolling through the area today, and it will be knocking the temps back down and the wind speeds will start to crank back up. This morning temps are in the lower 40s as of 5 a.m., but instead of reaching the mid 60s like we did yesterday we'll only reach the mid 50s. No rain is expected today but the sky will be cloudy all morning long. The cold front will knock them south into the Gulf by this afternoon and the sunshine will pop back out. Winds will be very breezy tonight and into tomorrow with speeds out of the North at around 15-25mph. Morning temps will be in the mid 20s tomorrow. If you have weekend plans, there won't be any rain chances and the sky will have tons of sunshine but we'll only reach the upper 40s Saturday, but we'll rebound to the low 60s on Sunday. Rain chances return on Tuesday.

