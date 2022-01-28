We've got a cold front that's rolling through the area today, and it will be knocking the temps back down and the wind speeds will start to crank back up. This morning temps are in the lower 40s as of 5 a.m., but instead of reaching the mid 60s like we did yesterday we'll only reach the mid 50s. No rain is expected today but the sky will be cloudy all morning long. The cold front will knock them south into the Gulf by this afternoon and the sunshine will pop back out. Winds will be very breezy tonight and into tomorrow with speeds out of the North at around 15-25mph. Morning temps will be in the mid 20s tomorrow. If you have weekend plans, there won't be any rain chances and the sky will have tons of sunshine but we'll only reach the upper 40s Saturday, but we'll rebound to the low 60s on Sunday. Rain chances return on Tuesday.
Cold front bringing lower temps, higher winds
Michael White
Meteorologist
Fri
Jan 28
Jan 28
54° / 28°
mostly clear
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s.
Sat
Jan 29
Jan 29
49° / 32°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.
Sun
Jan 30
Jan 30
64° / 41°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Mon
Jan 31
Jan 31
65° / 50°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Tue
Feb 1
Feb 1
68° / 57°
t-storm
Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
Wed
Feb 2
Feb 2
71° / 58°
heavy rain
Cloudy with rain. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Thu
Feb 3
Feb 3
67° / 29°
scattered showers
Showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 20s.
