Temps are about to get much lower on the Gulf Coast and powerful North winds will take over today and tonight. A major dip in the jet stream will send another cold front through here and that will bring in clouds and isolated rain. Rain coverage will be 20% from mid morning to afternoon. We turn dry tonight and our sky will clear and we'll stay dry for several days. Highs will reach the lower 60s but expect mid to lower 30s on Thursday and Friday morning. Our sky will be completely Sunny from Thursday through the weekend. We'll turn warmer with rain returning starting next week. Weekend temps won't be too bad. Expect lower 40s in the mornings and lower 60s in the afternoons. As far as river flooding goes, Bayou Sara in Saraland is expected to stay at MAJOR flood stage through the weekend.

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.