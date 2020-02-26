Temps are about to get much lower on the Gulf Coast and powerful North winds will take over today and tonight. A major dip in the jet stream will send another cold front through here and that will bring in clouds and isolated rain. Rain coverage will be 20% from mid morning to afternoon. We turn dry tonight and our sky will clear and we'll stay dry for several days. Highs will reach the lower 60s but expect mid to lower 30s on Thursday and Friday morning. Our sky will be completely Sunny from Thursday through the weekend. We'll turn warmer with rain returning starting next week. Weekend temps won't be too bad. Expect lower 40s in the mornings and lower 60s in the afternoons. As far as river flooding goes, Bayou Sara in Saraland is expected to stay at MAJOR flood stage through the weekend.
Cold front brings isolated rain chances, then turning dry
Feb 26
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Feb 27
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Feb 28
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Feb 29
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Mar 1
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
Mar 2
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Mar 3
Showers. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
