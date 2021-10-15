Hi this is FOX10 Meteorologist Matt Barrentine

The long-awaited front is moving through. Ahead of the front there are a few showers, but those should wrap up in mid-morning. Behind the front the wind shifts out of the north and picks up. At times today it will be quite breezy with gusts above 20 mph. Those breezy north winds will drop the humidity and cool us off. Highs will be only in the mid 70s.

The cool down will be especially noticeable by Sunday morning. Most areas will drop off into the low 50s, while some inland areas will make it down into the upper 40s. The wind drops off tomorrow and the skies completely clear of clouds. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Heading into the work week we will start with cool, crisp mornings and pleasant afternoons in the 70s. By midweek, we warm a bit and some humidity comes back. Late in the week, rain chances return with the next front coming through on Friday.

In the tropics, all is quiet, for now…