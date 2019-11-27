It's very humid as we start this Wednesday morning and a cold front is about to track through between 6 a.m. and noon. As it does, winds will become northerly and the humidity will rapidly fall. As for rain chances, the rain intensity will weaken as the front tracks southward so heavier rain will hit along US-84 as opposed to around I-10. Travel weather looks excellent after midday today to your Thanksgiving destination and we'll see Mostly Sunny conditions for Thursday and Friday. Some rain is possible this weekend along another front. Rain coverage looks to be around 30% for now and we'll see it begin Saturday night and into Sunday. Temps will be in the upper 40s by daybreak tomorrow and your Thanksgiving and Black Friday highs will be in the 68 to 71 degree range. We won't see any major cold snaps until next week. That's when our morning temps will return to the upper 30s.
Cold front moving through
- Michael White
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Nov 27
Morning showers. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Nov 28
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Nov 29
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Nov 30
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Dec 1
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Dec 2
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Dec 3
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
