We've got a cold front to our west that arrives on the Gulf Coast this evening and this will bring back the chance of strong to severe storms. This will be the first non-tropical severe threat we've had in several months so make sure you have a way to get warnings if they are issued. Temperatures will be above average as we await the arrival of tonight's front. Expect low 80s later this afternoon with muggy air in place. The main severe threat will be gusty straight line winds, although a tornado can't be ruled out. The main severe weather window will be 3 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, the sky clears and we see much cooler weather. Highs will drop to the mid to low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons and we could drop to the upper 40s early Wednesday morning. Another big rain chance arrives Friday.

