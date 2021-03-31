We've got a risk of severe storms this afternoon and evening across the Gulf Coast as a powerful cold front tracks South in our direction.
This morning, things will be humid and mostly dry but showers and storms will start to arrive after lunchtime. These storms will produce heavy rain but the risk of gusty straight line winds and hail are in place. There is also the risk of an isolated tornado or two so have a way to get warnings and pay close attention to where the storms are in relation to you. The big problem is that the storms start to move in around school pick up time and when a lot of you leave work.
Noon to 8 p.m. will be the main severe weather window for us. Once this ends, we turn sharply colder for Thursday and Friday. The sky will go Sunny but highs will struggle to reach the 60s both days. We warm back up to the mid 70s on Easter Sunday and no rain is expected this weekend.
