It's another cold morning out there, but things will warm up fast once the sun comes up. Temperatures will go from the low 30s at 5 a.m. to the mid 60s later today. The sky stays totally cloudless for today and tomorrow. We'll bottom out in the upper 30s by daybreak on Thursday. Highs will reach the upper 60s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday followed by a drop in the temperature by Sunday thanks to a cold front. This front won't bring us much rain with the coverage at only 10%. Highs will drop to the mid 50s for Super Bowl Sunday. No major rain chances are expected over the next seven days.

