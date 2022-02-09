It's another cold morning out there, but things will warm up fast once the sun comes up. Temperatures will go from the low 30s at 5 a.m. to the mid 60s later today. The sky stays totally cloudless for today and tomorrow. We'll bottom out in the upper 30s by daybreak on Thursday. Highs will reach the upper 60s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday followed by a drop in the temperature by Sunday thanks to a cold front. This front won't bring us much rain with the coverage at only 10%. Highs will drop to the mid 50s for Super Bowl Sunday. No major rain chances are expected over the next seven days.
top story weather alert
Cold morning, but sunshine will warm things fast
Michael White
Meteorologist
Wed
Feb 9
Feb 9
65° / 39°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Thu
Feb 10
Feb 10
69° / 41°
mostly clear
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Fri
Feb 11
Feb 11
67° / 45°
mostly clear
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Sat
Feb 12
Feb 12
68° / 38°
mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Sun
Feb 13
Feb 13
55° / 34°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Mon
Feb 14
Feb 14
61° / 37°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Tue
Feb 15
Feb 15
63° / 48°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
