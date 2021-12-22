It's a cold morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the 30s for most of you as of 5 a.m. The sunshine finally returns today and that will bring our high into the lower 60s this afternoon! Expect another cold night with mid 30s by daybreak Wednesday. We won't see any rain or storms through the upcoming Christmas weekend so you won't have to worry about any of that messing up any outdoor plans, but it will be very warm as Christmas approaches. A strengthening upper High will send our temps to the mid to upper 70s Friday through the beginning of next week with morning temps right around 60 degrees most days including when you wake up to open presents. Small rain chances return early next week.

