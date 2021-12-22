It's a cold morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the 30s for most of you as of 5 a.m. The sunshine finally returns today and that will bring our high into the lower 60s this afternoon! Expect another cold night with mid 30s by daybreak Wednesday. We won't see any rain or storms through the upcoming Christmas weekend so you won't have to worry about any of that messing up any outdoor plans, but it will be very warm as Christmas approaches. A strengthening upper High will send our temps to the mid to upper 70s Friday through the beginning of next week with morning temps right around 60 degrees most days including when you wake up to open presents. Small rain chances return early next week.
Cold morning for the Gulf Coast
Michael White
Meteorologist
Wed
Dec 22
Dec 22
60° / 37°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Thu
Dec 23
Dec 23
62° / 49°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Fri
Dec 24
Dec 24
73° / 64°
mostly clear
A few clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Sat
Dec 25
Dec 25
75° / 62°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Sun
Dec 26
Dec 26
76° / 65°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Mon
Dec 27
Dec 27
74° / 66°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Tue
Dec 28
Dec 28
74° / 67°
t-storm
Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
