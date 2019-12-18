We've got a pretty cold morning out there on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the lower 30s and wind chills in the lower 20s. Bundle up tight! The good news is that we'll see the sunshine back in full force later today with a high in the lower 50s. Winds will also die down a bit later today as well.
Expect lower 30s again to start your Thursday with more sunshine. A Gulf Low brings in the risk of rain for both Saturday and Sunday. For now, the coverage of rain will be in the 50-60% range. If you have outdoor plans keep this in mind. Temps will warm up over the weekend.
Highs will rebound to the upper 50s over the weekend with morning temps jumping back to the mid 40s. Rain should move out before we start Christmas week and the sunshine will be back by Monday.
