This is meteorologist Matt Barrentine. I hope you’re having a terrific day!
Get ready for a cold start to your Sunday! Most areas will see lows dip into the mid 30s! Light breezes will limit the wind chill, but it will still be chilly. Brrr! Bundle up!
The good news is that the afternoon will be pleasant Sunday with lots of sun and highs around 60.
Work week
Yep it’s fully back to the grind next week. At least the weather will be quiet through much of it. Temperatures will be seasonable, with no big ups or downs. So crisp, cool January mornings, and sunny, mild January afternoons.
The next major system will arrive on Friday. It’s too early to know if this system will be severe, but some more heavy rain and thunder is possible. We’ll keep an eye on it!
Have a great Sunday!
(0) comments
